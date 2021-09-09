Funeral services for Michael Paul Ethredge were held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Neshoba Baptist Church with the Rev. Byron Howell officiating. Burial followed in Neshoba Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the church until service time. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Ethredge, 52, of Meridian died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

He was a native and longtime resident of Neshoba Community and attended Neshoba Baptist Church. He lived with his second family in Meridian at Brandy’s Hope. He loved horses and music.

Survivors include his uncle, Charles Rhodes (Lisa) of Union; first cousin, Victor Rhodes; numerous cousins and friends.

Mr. Ethredge was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Betty Ethredge.

