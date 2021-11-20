Graveside services for Eddie “Buddy Ro” Rigdon were held at 2,15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Bobby Barfoot officiated.

Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Eddie Rigdon, 75, of Little Rock, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his residence. He was employed by Tri-C Wood Products for over 40 years.

He is survived by three sons, Eddie Rigdon Jr. and wife Tina of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sean Rigdon and wife Mary of Newton and Bob Rigdon and wife Becky of Decatur; special friend, Lynn Lovern of Little Rock; nine grandchildren, Julia Rigdon, Amos Rigdon, Savannah Rigdon, Kaylee Rigdon, Derrick Eddington, Ezekiel Hopson, Anthony Ostler, Jacob Ostler and Dak Needels; two great-grandchildren, London Ostler and Hazel Ostler; and a sister, Mammie Gore.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Fannie Rigdon, and 19 siblings.

Pallbearers were Eddie Rigdon Jr, Sean Rigdon, Bob Rigdon, Ricky Cleveland, Bobby Cleveland and C.W. Townsend

Honorary Pallbearer was Harold Cleveland.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

