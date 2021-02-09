Jean McKenzie Sims, 80, of Louin, Mississippi, died Friday, August 27, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Sunday, July 13, 1941 in Bay Springs.

A graveside service were held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with burial following. Bro. Brad Brownlee officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs was in charge of arrangements. (601) 764-2181

Jean was a warm and caring wife, mother, grandmother sister and friend. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church where, for many years, she served in the music ministry. She especially enjoyed leading music during VBS each year.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lane and Rosie Upton McKenzie, and her sister, Truman McKenzie Thornton.

Survivors include her husband, Toby Sims of Louin; Sons, Rodney Sims of Bay Springs, Anthony Sims of Bay Springs and Jeffery Sims (Cara Bledsoe Sims) of Bay Springs; grandchildren, Dr. Haven Sims Bynum (Derek) of Madison, Jeffery Ryan Sims of Bay Springs, Payton Asher Sims of Bay Springs and Cole Sims of Bay Springs; sisters, Dot Stegall of Pontotoc and Judy Thornton of Raleigh; and brothers-in-law, David Thornton of Bay Springs and Stevie Sims of Louin.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Sims, Dean Sims, Jim Sims, Timothy Sims, Ed Chisholm, Danny Kilpatrick, Clay Stegall, and Grant Stegall.

Memorial donations may be made to the Antioch Baptist Church Music Ministry.

