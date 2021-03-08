Services for Miss Marlee Frances Savell will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Lawrence Cemetery. The Rev. Pup Rogers and Rev. Gary Rivers will officiate.

Visitation will be held 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Visitation will also be held 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 prior to the service at Beulah Baptist Church.

Miss Marlee Frances Savell, 6, of Decatur passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

She is survived by her parents, Cody and Brandi Savell of Decatur; her brother, J.D. Savell of Decatur; maternal grandparents, Wendell and Melinda Cater of Conehatta; maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Hopper of Farmington, Mo.; paternal great-grandmother, Helen Dennis of Lawrence; four aunts and three uncles, Lorri Savell of Brandon, Nathan Savell (Lauren) of Decaturville, Tenn., Hollie Boykin (Adam) of Sebastopol, Wendy Tucker of Forest and Cory Cater of Union.

Miss Marlee was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Hamp Savell and Susan Savell.

Pallbearers were Nathan Savell , Adam Boykin, Albert Boykin, David Dennis, Jon Dennis and Josh Murphy

Honorary pallbearer was Cory Cater.

Marlee will be remembered as a fun, loving, affectionate child with a big heart and personality. She loved her friends, family and animals dearly.

