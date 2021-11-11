East Central Community College will showcase its various student performing groups in upcoming concerts and spectaculars on the campus in Decatur. All events are free admission and open to the public.

The college’s rock-n-roll band The Collegians will perform its fall concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, in Huff Auditorium. The band will be performing popular hits by Rush, Kansas, White Stripes, Dua Lipa, and many more.

The ECCC Concert Choir and the Vocé vocal ensemble will present their annual fall campus concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Huff Auditorium.

The annual Fine Arts Division Christmas Spectacular featuring sounds of the holiday season is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Huff Auditorium. Performances will include the Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Band, Vocé, Concert Band, and Concert Choir.

The ECCC Gospel Choir will present its annual fall campus concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The guest speaker will be ECCC alumnus Jermaine Jones who serves as pastor of Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Conehatta.