The Education Achievement Council (EAC) has approved the 2020 Report Card for East Central Community College in Decatur.

Pursuant to §37-163-1, an electronic copy can be viewed on the ECCC website at: https://www.eccc.edu/sites/default/files/east_central_community_college….

Copies can also be obtained from the Office of the Vice President for Institutional Research and Effectiveness located in Room 182 of the Arno Vincent Administration Building on the East Central Community College campus in Decatur.