This week

Greater Vision in Concert at Salem Baptist Church

“Greater Vision”, trio of the year in Southern Gospel Music, will be in concert at Salem Baptist Church on September 19 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Salem Baptist Church is located at 2380 Salem Road in Lake. For more information, please call 601-775-8272. A love offering will be taken.

Upcoming

Victorious Life Recovery Program provided by Victory Fellowship Church

Victorious Life Recovery is being held every Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. at Victory Fellowship Church, located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. Victorious Life Recovery is a Christ-Centered, Drug Court approved program. Supper is served at 6 p.m. Childcare is available. Contact Bill Boyle at 601-416-7976 or Pastor Ross Crosby at 601-504-3556 for more information.

The Newton County Appeal welcomes church announcements for at least two weeks prior to event. Send information, dates and church location to appealproduction@gmail.com or drop it off at our Union or Newton locations. All announcements received prior to noon on Friday will be published in the following Wednesday’s paper. Anything sent after that deadline will run as space permits. For more information, call 601-774-9433.