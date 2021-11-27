The Hickory Reading Club's November meeting, in the fellowship hall of Hickory Baptist Church, was hosted by Jane Brand, Jackie Stamm, and Pam Waters, who served "evening brunch." Bertie Lindley reminded members of the seasonal messages of First Thessalonians: Pray without ceasing and look for some source of joy, even when burdened by the world.Always be thankful and give helping hands to others.

Guest speaker Andy Armstrong used an interesting, entertaining, and instructive powerpoint presentation to give the rationale for the seven books which have most changed, improved, and guided his adventurous life. These included such diverse works as the Holy Bible, Horton Hatches the Egg, The Little Engine That Could, Where Is God When It Hurts?, The World Book Encyclopedia, Frommer's Europe on $25 a Day, and the Reader's Digest Complete Do-It-Yourself Manual.