This Week

Annual Fine Arts Division Christmas Spectacular at ECCC

The annual Fine Arts Division Christmas Spectacular, featuring sounds of the holiday season, is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Huff Auditorium on the campus of ECCC. Performances will include Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Band, Voce’, Concert Band and Concert Choir.

McElroy-Hoye House open house

Join the McElroy-Hoye House in saying thank you to the Newton Beautification Project, Newton Chamber of Commerce and City of Newton from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is come and go.

City of Newton tree lighting

The City of Newton will have its tree lighting ceremony at 6::45 Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Ray Payne Park.

Annual Fall Campus Concert by the ECCC Gospel Choir

The ECCC Gospel Choir will present its annual fall campus concert on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The guest speaker will be ECCC alumnus Jermaine Jones, who serves as pastor of Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Conehatta.

Union Days of Christmas 2021 Tree Lighting, Christmas Story and Concert

You’re invited to take part in the City of Union Tree Lighting, Christmas Story and Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 1, beginning at 6 p.m.

Upcoming

Town of Hickory Christmas Parade

The Town of Hickory Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. There is no participation fee to enter the parade. Participants will line up between 1-1:30 p.m. in front of the Hickory Gym. All are welcome!

Decatur Annual Christmas Parade

The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce and GFWC-MFWC Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club announce the Decatur Christmas Parade will take place on Friday, Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The line-up for the parade will begin at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Clarke Venable Baptist Church. The activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with “Decatur Dollars Drawing”, sponsored by the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce and Decatur merchants. Parade entries may include bands, floats, cars, trucks, ATV’s, golf carts, bicycles, or motorcycles. The Parade will not have any equestrian entries this year due to the parade being at night and safety of participants and animals. Awards will be given to First, Second and Third Place entries. If you would like to be part of the parade, contact the Decatur City Hall at 601-635-2761.

2021 Newton Christmas Parade

The Newton Chamber of Commerce will be presenting the 2021 Newton Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. on Main Street of Downtown Newton. Application process is open until Nov. 19. All entries must come to the Newton Chamber of Commerce Office to fill out an application. For more information, contact Nena Hammond at 601-683-2201.

Freedom from Smoking Clinic in Meridian

Are you ready to quit smoking? Register today for The American’s Lung Association: Freedom from Smoking Clinic, an 8-week class beginning on Dec. 7, from 9-11 a.m., at the Center for Pregnancy Choices in Meridian. To reserve a spot, contact Pamela Edwards at 601-227-5446 or Sara Smith at 601-527-8829. The Center for Pregnancy Choices is located at 2401 9th Street in Meridian.

Decatur Christmas Decorating Competition

The Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club is presenting the Decatur Christmas Decorating Competition to help the town get into the Christmas Spirit. All businesses and homes inside the city limits of Decatur are invited to take part in this Christmas Lights competition. There are two categories: Business and Residential. There are cash prizes for first, second and third place. Judging will take place Dec. 10-12. Winners will be announced Dec. 13. This is the perfect time to showcase your creativity and earn all the bragging rights! So come on Decatur, let’s make this town shine!

Charcuterie Board Workshop

A Charcuterie Board Workshop will take place on Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Newton County Extension Office in Decatur. Cost is $20 and must be in the form of a check or money order, made payable to Newton County 4-H. Must be registered and paid by Nov. 15 to reserve your spot. Space is limited. Please call our office at 601-635-7011 for information.

Sister Act Jr Auditions to be held at The Roxy Theatre

The Newton Theatre Company is excited to announce auditions for our spring youth musical, Sister Act Jr., under the direction of Jonathon Thorne! Auditions for ages 5th through 12th grade will be held at The Roxy Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Premier Alternative Education Program Offered

Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, is the Premier Alternative Education Program for 16-18 year old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attending. With a focus on job training, social skills and self-discipline. We are designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. ChalleNGe also offers college classes through a local University. We accept both Male and Female Applicants. For an Application or more information, call: 1-800-507-6253 or visit our web-site: msyouthchallenge.org.

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time.