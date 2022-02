The Newton County High School cheerleaders have advanced to the finals at the UCA Nationals in Orlando, Fla.

Cheer head coach Bobbie Simon said in a text message today that they were able skip the semifinal competition because they had the top score in the Medium Varsity Gameday competition. They will compete next in the finals tomorrow night. The performance schedule has not yet been announced.

The finals are scheduled to be broadcast online via Stadium Sports.