A Conehatta man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter in connection with the stabbing of another man in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Vandel Jim, 54, of Conehatta allegedly began to argue with the victim at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community which resulted in an altercation between the two men. After the altercation ceased, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a knife, and the unarmed victim was stabbed in the arm multiple times causing the victim’s death.

Jim pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in December 2021. He is sentence was announced last week. In addition to a prison term of 78 months, he will also be required to serve a term of 36 months supervised release. The sentencing took place in the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson.