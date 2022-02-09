“Thomas,” to most who knew him, “Tom,” to some, and “Coach Scarborough” to many young men and young women who played on one of his basketball or softball teams, went home to Jesus and to join his beloved Audrey (who preceded him in 2014). Daughter Janet (husband Dennis, Granddaughter Ashley and husband Justin Powell—US Air Force, great grandsons Landon and Drake) and Cindy (husband Robert Canoy, grandsons Rob—US Coast Guard and wife Sahar—US Navy, great grandson Spencer, and Ryan—US Army and Xaimarie—US Navy, great granddaughter Harper) mourn and celebrate Papaw’s passing after spending many years and a special family Christmas with him. He is also preceded in death by brothers Durwood and Levelle, sisters Junie and Etna Jean, and brothers-in-law Leon McNeil and Paul Gray.

Thomas loved Grace United Baptist Church and the wonderful people who served the Lord together there with him. His love for basketball (and watching his granddaughter and grandsons play), teaching nieces and nephews to water ski, to travel with family (and his Ozark National co-workers), lately to spend time with his college teammates Mac Robinson and Max Johnson at Lake Tiak-o-kata (along with EMCC friends), and working crossword puzzles with Charlotte Brackeen were high points of his life.

The family extends special thanks to Tammy Felton who provided undivided devotion to him during the past few months. Nephews Sidney, Mike, and Daniel McNeil and John Paul McKee were his regular companions sharing lunches and dinners with him, taking him fishing, fixing things around the house, reminiscing about the past, and keeping him laughing at their past shenanigans.

Thomas will be missed as a faithful participant at the Wroten Family Reunion, Sacred Harp Singings, and the summer and Christmas gatherings at the Back Forty with the Scarborough, McNeil, and Gray families.

The immediate family will gather for a graveside service in the next few weeks and wishes to express their gratitude to everyone who has reached out to them. They pray for everyone’s safety as they celebrate his life and his eternal life. Rather than flowers, please make a memorial gift to Grace United Baptist Church (2087 Lebanon Church Road, Decatur, MS, 39327).

Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements 601-635-3200.

