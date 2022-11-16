The Lake Hornets saw their football season come to an end last week in the third round against Velma Jackson.

But it wasn’t without a fight.

Velma Jackson pulled away late with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take a 27-6 win over Lake in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Despite the final margin, Hanna said the game was much closer than the final indicated.

“First off, it was 14-6 with 5:27 left in the fourth,” Hanna said. “It was a lot closer game than the final score indicated. I thought we played about as hard as we possibly could have. We had opportunities to tie the game or take the lead and just weren’t able to convert those. I think if we could have gotten the lead in the first half, they might have laid down. But the longer Velma stayed in it, the more confident they got. But I was proud of how hard our kids played. We just didn’t get the breaks or get the ball to bounce our way.”

Velma Jackson got the ball to start the game and used a big play to set up the first score. After a 51-yard pass completion, the Falcons scored on a 5-yard run to cap off a six-play, 64-yard drive. The PAT failed and Velma led 6-0 early in the first quarter.

After a 40-yard kickoff return for Lake, the Hornets drove down the field as they went 42 yards in six plays and scored on a Kelon Rhodes 1-yard plunge. The PAT failed after a high snap and Lake tied the game at 6-6.

On its next possession, Lake drove the field again and got inside the Falcons 10-yard line before Rhodes fumbled at the Velma 7. The Hornets forced a punt but a high snap and the Velma punter ran for a first down. Four plays later, Velma scored on a 10-yard run and converted the two-point attempt to lead 14-6.

Lake had an opportunity right before the half when they drove to the Velma 8 before turning the ball over on downs, as the Falcons took the 14-6 lead into the half.

“I thought they had the best running back we have seen this year,” Hanna said. “He was better than the East Marion back and we held him in check for the most part. He had a couple of runs but we held them for the most part. He was the best offensive player we have seen and they had probably the best defensive player we have seen. I thought we did a good job of doing what we do, we just couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities we had.”

The second half turned into a defensive battle as the Falcons kept the Hornets pinned in their own territory. With less than six minutes left in the game, Rhodes fumbled again for the Hornets and the Falcons scooped up the loose ball and ran it 5 yards for a touchdown. The PAT was good and Velma led 21-6.

Down two scores, Lake turned the ball over on downs deep in its own territory on its next drive. Velma scored on the next play on an 18-yard run for the final margin of 27-6.

“We were pretty even with them yardage most of the game,” Hanna said. “We got the ball with about five minutes to do and they strip it and score and made it 21-6. Then we had to take some chance and they punched in another one late. The biggest thing is the ball didn’t bounce our way on any situation. They were just so athletic that you can’t let them hang around.”

Velma Jackson had 159 yards rushing and 104 yards passing for 263 yards of total offense.

Lake had 177 yards rushing and 21 passing for 198 yards of total offense. Rhodes led the rushing attack with 130 yards on 30 carries. Nicholas Macklin had 23 yards on six carries while Rodarious Nelson had 16 yards on two carries.

Hanna said it was a hard game to lose after an emotionally charged season.

“After the year we have had and the emotions and losing Travis (Jones), it’s a tough one to lose,” Hanna said. “I’ve been doing this for 22 years and this has been one of the roughest seasons I’ve ever been through. At the same time, it has been the most rewarding. Nobody dreamed we would be where we are right now. I’m extremely proud of the team and our seniors. Honestly, it’s amazing we made it to the third round and to see what we accomplished this season.”