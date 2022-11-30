Newton County Academy’s Trace Evans will be headed to Jackson this week to participate in the MAIS Class 3A-2A-1A All-star football games.

Evans was the only NCA player selected to the game, which will take play on Friday at Jackson Prep starting at 3 p.m.

Evans helped guide the Generals to back-to-back undefeated district championships and playoff berths. The Generals went 10-2 this past season with both losses to Tallulah.

“One thing that I can say about him is he matured a lot between his junior and senior season,” Nelson said. “He was a great leader for us, on and off the field. He’s exactly what you want your quarterback to be. He’s very deserving of making the all-star team. I just hate that we didn’t have more kids make the team. We had two that I thought were very deserving but it just didn’t work in our favor.”

Evans led the area in passing with 1,875 yards on 62-of-110 attempts with 29 touchdowns and three interceptions. Evans also rushed for 370 yards on 48 carries and

“He did a tremendous job of us this year,” Nelson said. “I hope he will get some good snaps at quarterback to show what he can do. There’s another quarterback on the team and his coach is the head coach. I hope it’s a positive experience for him. He’s an outstanding young man and is very deserving of this honor.”