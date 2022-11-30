The Union basketball teams each picked up a win last week and remained unbeaten on the season.

Union swept a pair of games from Nanih Waiya on Tuesday as the Lady Yellowjackets won 35-24 and the Yellowjackets took a 51-43 win.

Union will return from the Thanksgiving break and host Newton County on Tuesday and were scheduled to host Raleigh on Friday but that game will be rescheduled because the Lions are playing in the 3A football championship game on Friday at Hattiesburg. The following week Union will host West Lauderdale on Tuesday and then play at Nanih Waiya on Thursday and at Sebastopol on Friday.

Union girls 35, Nanih Waiya 24

The Lady Yellowjackets used a stingy defense to take an 11-point win over the Lady Warriors on Tuesday.

Union jumped out to a 15-10 lead in the first period and outscored Nanih Waiya 8-3 in the second to lead 23-13 at the half. Union took the third period 6-2 while Nanih Waiya took the fourth 9-6 for the final margin.

Kylee Madden led Union with eight points, four steals and four rebounds while Morgan Shaw had six points and four rebounds. Aamagine Taylor had five points while Gracyn Tillman had four points, five rebounds and three steals. Rymia Craft had a big game on the boards with three points, 16 rebounds and two steals. Anna Shaw also had two points and seven rebounds.

Union boys 51, Nanih Waiya 43

The Yellowjackets stayed unbeaten as they took an eight-point win over the Warriors on Thursday.

In a tight first half, Union outscored Nanih Waiya 15-12 in the first and 11-9 in the second for a 26-21 lead at the half. Union extended the lead in the third period by outscoring Nanih Waiya 14-10 to take a 40-31 lead into the fourth. The Warriors took the fourth period 12-11 for the final margin.

Kamarion Rushing led Union with 21 points while Michael lee had 15 points. U’Darrian Hickman also chipped in nine points for the Yellowjackets.