It was a tough week on the basketball courts for the Newton basketball teams.

The Newton girls got the only win of the week as they beat Scott Central 61-32. The Lady Tigers dropped their other two games, falling 72-40 to Neshoba Central and 53-26 to Morton.

The Newton boys lost both games they played, falling 76-59 to Neshoba and 63-54 to Morton.

Newton will play one game over the Thanksgiving break as they travel to New Orleans and will play in the Smoothie King Arena against Port Gibson.

Newton will return from the break and play at Noxubee on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and host Bay Springs on Friday, Dec. 2. They will travel to Sumter Central on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Newton girls 61, Scott Central 32

The Lady Tigers built a big lead in the first three period and cruised to a 29-point win over the Lady Rebels.

Mariana Thames led Newton with 20 points while Sommer Jordan had 16 points and Erin Ware had 14 points.

Neshoba Central girls 72, Newton 40

The Lady Rockets dominated the first half and cruised to a 32-point win over the Lady Tigers.

Sommer Jordan and Mariana Thames each had 10 points apiece while Sasha Harris and Erin Ware each had six points apiece.

Neshoba Central boys 76, Newton 59

The Rockets for off to a fast start and took a 17-point win over the Tigers.

Tyreke Snow led Newton with 29 points while Craig Craft had nine points. Tavion White had eight points and Detraun Brown chipped in seven points.

Morton girls 53, Newton 26

The Lady Tigers struggled against the Lady Panthers as they were outscored in every period in a 27-point loss.

Erin Ware led Newton with 18 points while Sommer Jordan had five points.

Morton boys 63, Newton 54

The Panthers pulled away in the second half and took a nine-point win over the Tigers.

Craig Craft led Newton with 16 points while Tavion White had 10 points. Tyreke Snow and Detraun Brown had eight points apiece and Jacoby Jones also chipped in six points.