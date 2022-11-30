The Newton basketball teams made the long trip to New Orleans to play a basketball game last week and came home with two wins and a lot of memories.

The Newton girls beat Port Gibson 49-40 and the Tigers finished with a 50-36 win over the Blue Wave in a pair of games played at the Smoothie King Arena.

Newton will travel to Noxubee County on Tuesday and then host Bay Springs on Friday. They will play at Sumter Central on Saturday to round out the week.

Newton boys 50, Port Gibson 36

The Tigers doubled up the Blue Wave in the first period and took a 14-point win on Monday.

Newton opened up a 17-10 lead in the first period and then outscored Port Gibson 13-5 in the second period and led 30-15 at the half. Newton then outscored Port Gibson 11-7 in the third to extend the lead 41-22 going to the fourth. Port Gibson took the fourth period 14-9 for the final margin.

Tyreke Snow and Tavion White each had 15 points for the Tigers.

Newton girls 49, Port Gibson 40

The Lady Tigers overcame a slow start and took a nine-point win over the Lady Blue Wave on Monday.

Port Gibson led 5-3 at the end of the first before Newton outscored the Lady Wave 18-9 in the second to take a 21-14 lead at the half. Newton outscored Port Gibson 14-12 in the third and led 35-26 going to the fourth where each team scored 14 points apiece.

Erin Ware led Newton with 15 points while Sommer Jordan had 14 points. Mariana Thames had nine points while Janiah McDonald had six points.