Union’s Welch makes all-star game

Union native Whitt Welch made the large-school all-star game after a standout career at Leake Academy. Welch led the Rebels with 906 yards rushing on 206 carries this season with 15 touchdowns and also threw for 341 yards on 21-of-58 attempts.

