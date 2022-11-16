The 2022 Union TinyMites Football Team will be playing in the Super Bowl Championship Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Newton County High School football stadium. Players include: (1/52) Chance White, (3/51) Bentley Fields, (4/54) Aiden McDougle, (5/55) Javion Jones, (6/50) Easton Dooley, (7) Carter Boswell, (7/54) Kale Wallace, (8/55) Kingston Williams, (9/62) Kingston McDougle, (11) Kyron Jones, (20/62) John Adkins, (21/56) Cameron Murray, (23/60) Braiden Hattaway, (32/52) Thomas Russell, (44/60) Daxton Smith, (80/53) Decian Kilpatrick and (84/52) Karter Fortenberry. The head coach is Demetrius McDougle. Assistant coaches include Octavius Wallace, Thomas Fields, Demond Willis, Clint Dooley, Demond Willis, Tyler Williams, Tradarius Harris. | Submitted Photo The 2022 Union PeeWee Football team will be playing in the Super Bowl Championship Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at the Newton County High School football stadium. (1) Yahmeir Beamon, (2) Jackson Harrison, (3) Hayden Neese, (5) David McCarty, (6) Michael Madden, (7) Ry Kavius Simmons, (8) Kysen Patrick, (10) Kenneth Burrage, (11) Draylon Jackson, (12) Demond Willis Jr., (20) Monteze Johnson, (21) Landon Tolbert, (22) Zavivon Summers, (25) JaKylan Jones, (50) Chris Wilson, (52) Javien Spencer, (55) Jaxon Ladner, (60) Kolton Triplett, (62) David Steele and (65) Kayden Oakley. The head coach is Demond Willis. Assistant coaches are Octavius Wallace, Marcus Beamon, Jeff Ladner, John Gusman, David McCarty, Roderick Hawkins and Tradarius Harris. | Submitted Photo Previous Next

Teams to compete in Super Bowl

Two Union youth football teams are going to compete in the Super Bowl this Saturday.

