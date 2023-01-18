The Union Country Club hosted a Dedication and Open House for their new Clubhouse on Saturday.

The festivities were hosted by Terrell and Sandra Winstead in memory of their fathers: Wayne Savell and Gary Winstead.

Construction on the clubhouse began last August and can hold up to 100 people. According to Ronald Blackwell, Club President, the clubhouse is a great upgrade. “It has a full kitchen, couches and lounge chairs, men’s and women’s restrooms and showers, a back porch area for cooking out, and will have a golf simulator for golfers to work on their game,” said Blackwell. “We’re really proud of it.”

The clubhouse will also be available to rent for events, such as birthday or anniversary parties, whether you are a member or not. “We’re about to have elections for club officers and board members, so I’ll be rolling off,” said Blackwell. “But if someone wants to rent the clubhouse, they can get in contact with one of them to line it up.”