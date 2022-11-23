Larry Eugene "Buddy" Dean was born in McGee, MS to the late Mr. Kenneth L. Dean and the late Mrs. Ersil L. Dean on September 27, 1948.

Buddy attended Meridian High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, and loved his family.

He retired from Mid-South Welding Supply.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Wanda G. Dean; three daughters, Lisa Buckalew of Meridian, MS, Susan (Kenny) Hughes of Meridian, MS, and Elizabeth (James) Hodges of Decatur, MS; two sons, James Dean of Meridian, MS, and Juston (Penny) Dean of Hickory, MS; two brothers, Kenneth Dean of Meridian, MS, Bobby (Sandra) Dean of Meridian, MS; and one sister, Margaret (Paul) Rosier of Jackson, MS; along with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be a Memorial service for family and friends at Newton United Methodist Church (sanctuary) from 12 to 1:30PM on Dec 5th, 2022 followed by graveside service at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery at Little Rock, MS at 2:15PM.

Paid Obituary