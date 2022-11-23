Funeral services for Douglas Eugene Jay Sr. were held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Newton County Funeral Home - South in Newton. Burial followed in Liberty Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Mark Kilgore officiated. Newton County Funeral Home - South was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Jay, age 90 of Newton, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his son's residence surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Newton County who retired from Blossman Gas Company. A Christian by faith and a member of Liberty Baptist Church, Mr. Jay attended Bethel Baptist Church the last several years. He loved his family, and his longtime companion, Sara. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to cattle, and going to the mountains of Tennessee. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Eugene Jay, Jr.; father, R. M. Jay; mother, Nina Walker Jay; brothers, Harlan Jay, Qunion Jay, Lavelle Jay, Clyde Jay, Clois Jay and W.F. "Dub" Jay; sisters, Elizabeth Tillman and Elouise Garvin.

Survivors include his son, David Jay (Janet) of Union; grandson, Austin Jay (Audrey) of Nashville, TN; granddaughters, Andrea Moore (Tim) of Philadelphia and Alicia Chance (Brad) Pelham, AL; great grandchildren, Hannah Moore, Jackson Jay, Brooklyn Chance, Cole Chance and Bradin Chance; sister-in-law, Shirley Jay of Delhi, LA; his special friend, Sara Myers of Newton; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Roland Jay, Ronald Jay, Dennis Jay, Tim Jay, Donnie Jay, and Joey Jay.

Special music will be performed by Clint Walker and Tim & Andrea Moore.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday.

