Graveside services for William Edsel Heflin will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1:00, at Rock Branch Church cemetery, in Union, MS. Brother George Warner will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, in the church. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home - Union is proud to be entrusted with his arrangements.

Mr. Heflin, 93, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence in Jackson, MS. He was born July 27, 1929, in the Rock Branch Community of Newton County and lived in Jackson, MS over 65 years, until his death. Edsel was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict, where he served in the United States Army. He retired from the Clarion Ledger newspaper, after 36 years, where he worked as a typesetter. He loved to go out to eat and to go dancing, but his favorite thing to do was to be around family. Edsel loved family even though he never had any kids of his own.

Mr. Heflin is survived by many nieces and nephews in Gulfport, MS, Mobile, AL, and Little Rock, MS, and other places in Mississippi and Alabama; a special friend Jewel Bland, and a niece, Brenda Welch Vancourt who was his caretaker for the last three years of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lucy and Lonnie Heflin; his wife Ophelia; brothers Russel and W.L. Heflin and his 5 sisters Bernice Sephton, Blanche Eshee, Thelma Phillips, Roberta Rogers, and Opal Welch.

