I am piggybacking off the editorial to your right. I encourage you to read that first.

In consideration of that, I also ask you to please help us in this endeavor.

Unfortunately, we are not immune to the effects of big tech. While our subscriber base has shrunk, I actually think our audience reach is greater today than it’s ever been.

It is easier to access our content than ever before, and more people are reading our content than we’ve ever had. However, that hasn’t translated into more revenue for us.

And many websites from Google to news aggregate sites have lifted our content off our website and called it their own.

Facebook likes our content as well because it helps generate traffic for their app, but they have seen little reason to help pay the people who have helped generate so much interaction.

If you do believe in what we are doing, please contact our congressmen and senators to ask them to support this bill.

One thing is that people have a desire to read news more than ever. Our website traffic bears that out more than ever. However, there is a cost to putting that news out there. More and more, we are seeing newspapers shut down. In fact, the three largest cities in Alabama will no longer have a newspaper, as they will go to all online content as of 2023.

We don’t want to get to that point in our community, and we hope that you will see that too.

You can also support us by subscribing, liking our content and giving good reviews on our pages.

You can also advertise with us. I’d love to talk with you to get something started this week.

And also support the businesses who promote themselves in our newspaper.

Thank you for your support!

Brent Maze is the publisher of The Newton County Appeal. He can be reached at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com.