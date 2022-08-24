In Tuesday’s special election Newton voters have approved the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants and hotels by a margin of 176-38.

Known as the “resort status” ordinance, the law allows restaurants to sell drinks with meals during the same hours in which local business can sell beer and light wines. It also allows for hotels to offer a complimentary drink with a food bar type happy hour.

Mayor Antonio Hoye and Alderman Michael Hillie both expressed their gratitude to voters for coming out in favor of the measure.

“I’m so glad that the citizens saw that we have a vision,” Hillie said. “I just want to thank the voters for voicing their opinion.”

Mayor Antonio Hoye said he believes the resort status will aid in the attraction of new businesses to the town. “First, I want to thank everybody that came out to vote,” Hoye said. “This will help attract new businesses and make our city more attractive for chain restaurants like Chili’s and Applebee’s. We would also love to add attractions to our downtown area. This may encourage them to open a physical eatery with adult beverages in our city.”

See more coverage of the election in next Wednesday's edition of the Newton County Appeal.