Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick was treated by emergency medical workers at the temporary City Hall while the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were meeting with him and other Newton Police officers in executive session Monday night.

City Attorney Brian Mayo said he passed out while they were meeting.

“He is OK now,” Mayo said. “He was able to walk out of here on his own, but someone was planning to drive him home.”

Check Wednesday's edition of the Appeal for more on this developing story.