The Newton Municipal School Board heard reports on various items including the Targeted School Improvement Report, the school district’s fiscal year 2021 audit report, and the WorkKeys curriculum.

While the latest testing numbers will not be official until October, Dr. Glenda Nickson told the board that some elementary students’ test scores have already improved. The elementary school was placed on the state’s Targeted School Improvement Report due to a subgroup of students not performing at or above a state level during spring testing, Dr. Nickson said. Whether the school will be removed from the list or not will depend on the state’s report, but Nickson said 7 out of 11 students in the math subgroup improved with some advancing an entire level. In the English/Language Arts category, six out of 11 improved a level.

“We are hoping that once the scores come out, if we are not released from targeted school improvement, we’ll be close next year,” Nickson said. “Our plan for this year is more teacher-led centers with the subgroups. Our special ed teachers are doing more planning with general ed teachers and monitoring subgroup data biweekly.”

Barry McKenzie also appeared before the board and offered an overview for the school district’s audit report on the fiscal year 2021.

“This was a difficult year through COVID,” McKenzie said. “A lot of things have been cleared up in this time, and the staff is working to get the last few things cleared up. Financially, this fiscal year was good for y’all. Your general fund balance increased.” McKenzie said the school district closed out 2021 with a $3.7 million fund balance, which was about a $1.5 million increase over the previous year. McKenzie noted the importance of a good fund balance in the event of emergencies and grant seeking. “That’s a good increase to your fund balance,” he said. “You need a good cushion for emergencies. Where it really helps you is with all the federal grants. With those, you have to have the money up front. If you don’t have the money to cover the grant until that money comes in, then you can’t take advantage of those grants.

In other business, Nickson said the district had been named a certified WorkKeys testing site and Dr. Kevin Carter with the Career and Technical Education Center discussed the scope, purpose and uses of the WorkKeys test. The WorkKeys exam is a career readiness test designed by ACT, Carter said. Carter said one of the advantages of being a certified school allows the district to offer the WorkKeys to the public at a fee. Carter also said he would like to eventually offer the test to eighth graders, but it is currently only offered to high school students. Newton High School Principal Sonya Chapman said seniors who score at least a silver on the test can qualify for early release, which helps with the time for getting enrolled in dual enrollment class. The program is another way that the district is helping students be college and career ready, Nickson said.

In other business, Nickson noted the enrollment numbers of 397 students in the elementary and 179 students in the middle school which were lower since the pandemic. The high school population has remained basically the same. The total district student population for this year is 927.

The board also approved the bid of Jerry’s Spit Shine to provide afterhours janitorial services for the district.