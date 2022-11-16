The holidays are amongst us. And not very long after you polish off Thanksgiving dinner and shop those Black Friday deals, it will be time to line up street-side or get your float ready to ring in Christmas with several local Christmas Parades.

The following Christmas Parades will be coming through your town soon.

Newton

The Christmas Parade in Newton will take place on Thursday, December 1, at 6 p.m. The theme is “A Newton Christmas Story 2022” and it is presented by The Newton Chamber of Commerce.

If you want to enter the parade, you have until November 18 and can only apply at the Newton Chamber of Commerce office. Chamber Director Nena Hammond said there’s a few days left to join the fun. “Your float could celebrate Jesus’ birth any other Christmas theme”, Hammond said. “You just need to come by the Chamber office to register by November 18.”

Line up begins at 5 p.m. on 1st Street, next to Newton High School Practice Field.

Decatur

The Town of Decatur Christmas Parade, hosted by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, will be Friday, December 2. Kicking off the festivities will be the Lighting of the Town Tree at the Courthouse at 6 p.m., with the parade immediately following. Some businesses in town will be open during this time for shopping and there will also be a couple of Food Trucks available.

Chamber Board Member Sarah Jo Adams-Wilson said that there will be prize for one creative parade entrant. “For the float that embodies the Christmas Spirit, there will be a $250 prize,” Adams-Wilson said. “It’s called the Merita Cherry Spirit of Christmas Award. We can’t wait to see all of the floats!”

To enter the parade, go to the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and follow the link to sign up. They ask that you have your float parked at Clarke Venable Baptist Church no later than 5 p.m. before the parade.

Union

“A Magical Hometown Christmas” Christmas Parade in Union will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 5:30 p.m. Lynn Townsend,

There will be three parade entrant categories: Religious, Business, and Civic. The top three entries in each category will be awarded.

Entry forms for the parade can be found on the Union Chamber of Commerce, Mississippi Facebook page. Applications for the parade must be turned in to the Chamber of Commerce office by Monday, November 24. Completed forms can be emailed to unionchamberof­commerce@gmail.com, and they also can be returned to Toads and Tutus Early Learning Center, Robinson Family Dental, Astoria Clothing and Gifts, The Citizens Bank of Union, or State Farm Insurance. Line up times will be announced after the parade lineup is determined. Entries must be lined up by 4:45 p.m. on the day of the parade.

Hickory

The Town Hickory Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3, at 2 p.m. They ask that if you want to be in the parade, be there for lineup at 1 p.m.

Sebastopol

The Town of Sebastopol Christmas Parade will be Tuesday, November 29, at 2 p.m. Entry forms can be found at Town Hall and you have until November 22 to enter. There will be awards for the best decorated float in three categories: Church, Individual, and Business. These awards will be given out during the Sebastopol “Small Town Christmas “on December 4.

Lineup will be at the Peco Live Hall.