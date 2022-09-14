Imagine not knowing where or when the next meal would arrive, and then ask that question six more times over 48 hours.

This is the dilemma that many children face after eating their free lunch at school on Friday. Will there be enough, or, for that matter, any food at home to stretch over the weekend until they can get back to school for breakfast on Monday? It’s a question that Newton residents Shannon Moore and Jhadakka Leverette are answering with a project called Blessing Bags.

The Blessing Bags program provides seven meals and snacks for Newton Elementary students whose parents or guardians sign them up. The program is funded through community donations and the Lord’s blessings, Leverette said.

The program began in Philadelphia, Mississippi with Valeria Prince (formerly of Newton) and Shannon Metcalf. Prince’s husband Phillip, owner of The Junction where Moore and Leverette work, asked Leverette if she thought the program might help Newton students. “I was like, ‘All we can do is see,’” Leverette said. “So, we got the forms filled out, posted it on Facebook, and we started getting a little feedback - more than what I thought we would get. We started from there, and now we’ve been doing it and feeding them as much as we can.” That was in 2019.

This school year, the program has resumed with the largest number ever, 28, signing up for the blue bags filled with heat-and-eat meals to sustain children throughout the weekend.

“We’ve been doing it and feeding them as much as we can,” Leverette said. “I’m not going to put a limit on it. If we can feed them all, we’ll figure it out.”

Both Leverette and Moore believe the program will grow as parents and guardians understand families’ information is kept confidentially. No one should feel embarrassed or ashamed, Leverette said, because the only reason she needs the permission forms filled out is to make sure food restrictions for children with dietary restrictions are met.

As the program grows, more donations will be needed, but both Leverette and Moore are confident that all children’s needs will be met because previous experience has taught them that people are generous. After a recent town hall meeting where the program was discussed, Moore said she received donations from an individual and the Newton Chamber of Commerce.

“The people in the community have been good,” Moore said. “They would bring juice boxes and make donations. We’ve always gotten what we need.” Those donations helped purchase last week’s bags which included foods like Hormel Complete meals, Chef Boyardee microwaveable cups, Ramen noodles, cereal bars and Capri Suns.

Remembering her first time to see children come to the office to get bags, Leverette still tears up. She and Moore say are both energized by the gratitude children show when they are called to the office to receive their Blessing Bag.

“The first delivery that I did, I came back here and sat on the floor, and I cried myself out because those babies don’t know any better. They are just smiling and happy.”

In addition to organizing and running the program, Moore and Leverette see their other role as encouragers. They encourage community members to reach out to help with time, money or donations. Anyone can stop by the Newton Junction (the location north of I-20) to drop off monetary donations. Moore also welcomes donations of time on Thursday to help fill bags. Donations of food should be single serving, non-perishable meals that do not need refrigeration. Drinks should be pouch or box drinks.

Leverette encourages parents or guardians who need the help to reach out to their child’s teacher, the Newton Elementary School office, or the Newton Municipal School District office to get the necessary form.