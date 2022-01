The Newton Fire Department and Newton Police Department are on the scene of a gas leak this evening at the Biewer Sawmill in the Newton Industrial Park.

Fire Chief J.C. Collins confirmed that there was a gas leak, but there are no apparent injuries, and everyone appears to be OK.

Newton Police officers have both entrances to the Newton Industrial Park at Coliseum Drive and Industrial Park Drive closed at this time.

Check www.newtoncountyappeal.com for possible updates on the situation.