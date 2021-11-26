This Week

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church Anniversary Celebration

A Church Anniversary Celebration is taking place at Saint John Missionary Church on Nov. 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guest Pastor will be Dwayne Bingham of Little Mountain Missionary Baptist Church of Union. Saint John MBC is located at 362 Newton-Bethel Road in Newton.

Upcoming

Victorious Life Recovery Program provided by Victory Fellowship Church

Victorious Life Recovery is being held every Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. at Victory Fellowship Church, located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. Victorious Life Recovery is a Christ-Centered, Drug Court approved program. Supper is served at 6 p.m. Childcare is available. Contact Bill Boyle at 601-416-7976 or Pastor Ross Crosby at 601-504-3556 for more information.

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time.