Services for Mr. Michael G. White will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held in Union City Cemetery. Bro. Bill Boykin and Bro. Jimmy Strickland will officiate.

Visitation will be held 2-3 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Michael G. White, 72, of Union passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra White of Union; two daughters, Ashley Prysock and husband Trystan of Laurel and Casey Callahan and husband Corby of Union; a son, Brian White and wife Corinna of Union; four grandchildren, Kinleigh Callahan, Courtney Grayson, Chloe White and Brandon Lee; and four great-grandchildren, Claire Sims, Aliyah Sims, William Lee and Noah Lee.

Mr. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Ruth White.

Pallbearers will be Chad Morrow, Kyle Strickland, Brandon Lee, Corby Callahan, Brian White and Ricky Strickland.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Wolverton and Bill Norcross.

