Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack proclaimed August 1-7, 2021, National WIC Breastfeeding Week in appreciation of breastfeeding mothers and all the dedicated volunteers, professionals, communities, and organizations who support their efforts.

In support, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced its WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence winners. More than 100 awards were handed out across the country, including the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

“USDA established the award program to recognize WIC local agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support to WIC moms,” said Willie C. Taylor, FNS Southeast Regional Administrator.

A major goal of the WIC Program is to improve the health of babies and moms through breastfeeding; WIC serves about half of all babies born in the country and is uniquely positioned to help moms successfully breastfeed.