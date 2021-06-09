Burks wins mayor's race in Hickory, McCune, Sistrunk win in Union, Hillie, Drummond win in Newton

Max Anderson has spent the last 18 years as an alderman. The next four years, he will be the mayor of his town.

Anderson defeated David Addy 143-71 on Tuesday, June 8. That did not include four affidavit ballots. No other races in Decatur were opposed.

Anderson thanked all of the voters for showing up to polls on Tuesday

“I appreciate everyone who came out and supported me today,” Anderson said. “I think we had more voters participating in this election than we did four years ago. I am pleased and honored to be able to serve the people of Decatur as mayor for the next four years.”

Anderson said he plans to work closely with current Mayor David Marshall to prepare for his new position.

“With me working here in Decatur, I plan to be available as much as possible to work for our city,” Anderson said. “I appreciate David Addy and the clean race that he ran. I am open to any ideas he may have that could improve our town.”

Anderson will take office July 1.

In Union, Billy J. McCune defeated Jason Frulla 43-7 for Ward 3. Republican newcomer Ricky Sistrunk defeated Democrat Billie McCune 30-17.

Newton’s Ward 1 will have a familiar face, as Michael Hillie won reelection over independent challengers Arthur Nelson and Candace Bender. HIllie received 119 votes while Bender had 25 and Nelson had 30.

Temeka Drummond defeated Kitt Silva 65-36 in Ward 5, replacing Linda Wash who did not seek reelection.

In Hickory, Carolyn Burks defeated Michael Evans 102-85 to win the mayor’s race. In Ward 4, Democrat Charles Guyse defeated independent Jessel Phillips 25-12. Republican Donna Ferguson leads Democrat Etta Robinson 17-16 for Ward 5.