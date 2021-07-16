The Union Public School District Board of Trustees approved an amended school reopening plan that now makes it a requirement for students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings while indoors until Sept. 13, the date of the next regularly scheduled trustees meeting.

Superintendent Tyler Hansford said the reason for the new rules was due to a large number of students having to quarantine over the first three days of school.

As of Monday, the district had 37 reported cases with 13 being staff members, nine being elementary students, five middle schoolers and 12 high schoolers. That has led to about 135 having to be quarantined due to contact tracing. Hansford said they had a total of 620 students quarantine all of last year, which translated into about 6,200 instructional days being lost by students.

"All I want is to have our students on campus as much as possible," Hansford said. "We only had two students who

Hansford said they strongly encouraged students to wear face coverings as the school year options, stating that those students would not have to quarantine if they were found to be in close contact with another person who tested positive. However, the masking wasn't as widely embraced, leading to the high number of quarantined students.

However, Hansford said they plan to offer parents an opportunity to have their students tested by the school nurse on campus using testing kits they obtained over the summer. If the student tested negative, they would be allowed to come back to class as long as they wear a mask. The student would be tested again in two days to confirm the negative test.

See Wednesday's edition of The Appeal for more on this developing story. Below is the new policies passed by the school board:

Union Public School District Re-Entry and Continuation of Services Plan 2021-2022

Revised August 9, 2021

*School administration has the authority to revise the plan, as needed, in response to changing conditions within the school district and the community and revised recommendations from the CDC and/ or MS Department of Health.

Face Coverings

• Face coverings are required for all students, staff, and visitors indoors when not eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. The mask requirement will be re-evaluated by September 13, 2021. Exemptions may be provided with valid documentation from a healthcare provider.

• In general, by wearing a mask, individuals will avoid having to quarantine due to close contact with an individual who tests positive.

• According to the CDC and MSDH, masks are not needed outdoors, but should be considered in crowded outdoor settings or during activities of close prolonged contact with other students/teachers.

Exposure to COVID-19

• When the school becomes aware that a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, the parents of students considered to be a "close contact" will be notified WITHOUT identifying the affected student. All should then monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Quarantines

• Any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine at home for 10 days after symptoms first appeared and until fever free for 24 hours with no

fever-reducing medication.

• Parents should notify the school nurse and the school principal if their child tests positive for COVID-19.

• Those living with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days.

• Those closer than 3 ft for 15 minutes or longer to an infected person will have to quarantine for 10 days and monitor for symptoms.

• Those within 3-6 ft of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer will have to quarantine for 10 days and monitor for symptoms unless both students were wearing masks.

• Wearing masks will avoid quarantines altogether.

• Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine.

Arrival at School

• Students will use hand sanitizer or hand washing upon arrival into classrooms.

• Common areas will be restricted, when feasible.

• Students who sign in late should report to the office window.

Dismissal

• Parents must use the car line for student pick-up.

• All cars must have a student name tag or tag indicating a high school student.

• Times (Monday-Thursday: 3:14, Friday: 2:20)

Daily Activities

• Hand sanitizer will be readily available in each classroom and in various places through the school.

• Hand washing will be emphasized and students will be trained on proper hand washing techniques.

• School staff will give multiple age appropriate daily reminders about personal hygiene and responsible behavior, including social distancing.

Classrooms

• Classroom seating arrangements and activities will emphasize social distancing to the greatest degree possible.

• PreK-6th students will remain with their cohort throughout the day.

• Group work among students will be limited.

Cleaning

• Standard cleaning will continue.

• Targeted cleaning of high touch areas will take place during the school day.

• EPA-approved, low-odor disinfectants will be used to disinfect classrooms.

• Buses will be cleaned with EPA-approved, low-odor disinfectants.

Health Services

Each school is staffed by a full time registered nurse.

• School nurses will provide COVID safety training/materials to faculty and staff.

• Parents will be encouraged to give student medications at home. If medication at school is necessary for students, parents will be asked to schedule a time with the school nurse to drop it off.

• Students/adults who are symptomatic will be issued a mask to wear until they are picked up by a parent or leave the building.

What if we have to close school?

• The district will ensure that each student has an internet capable device.

• The district cannot provide internet to each student.

• Families who already have internet capable devices are encouraged to use those and communicate that to teachers.

• The district will provide Wi-Fi access in the school parking lots.

• Teachers will continue holding classes online using video conferencing tools, Canvas, and Google Classroom.

• Paper-based materials will also be available for students without internet.

• Any needed paper materials or books will be available for pickup.

Online Learning

• Online learning will not be available for students in the 2021-2022 school year.

UES: Dr. Lori Wilcher, [email protected]

UMS: Mr. Nick Smith, [email protected]

UBS: Mr. Zach Robinson, [email protected]