The City of Newton’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 3-2 to lift the citywide mask mandate and replace it with a recommendation for residents to continue wearing masks.

Aldermen Michael Hillie, Bob Bridges and Eric McCalphia all voted in favor for the measure. Alderman Dan Moncrief and Alderwoman Temeka Drummond voted “nay.”

The resolution removed a mandate for wearing masks in public places except inside city buildings. The only place where masks are not required in a city building is the Roxy Theatre to allow their cast to be mask free while performing.

However, the aldermen are asking everyone to continue to wear masks out of a courtesy to their fellow men and women.