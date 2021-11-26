The Newton Mayor and Board of Aldermen are asking anyone who is planning to have a march, walk, parade or other event that would affect city streets to appear before the board and receive approval prior to the event date.

Board attorney Brian Mayo noted that a recent event in downtown Newton did not receive a permit, and the police had not planned for the event.

“We just need anyone who is planning to have a walk or any kind of event like that to come before the board, especially events that will require the closure of city streets,” Mayo said. “The city needs to know how to plan for events, so we need anyone who is planning an event like this to come before the board.”

To get on the agenda for board meetings, citizens must contact City Hall at 601-683-6181 by the Thursday before the meeting.