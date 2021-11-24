The Newton County Board of Supervisors is considering an annual agreement with a medical transport helicopter service that would allow Newton County residents to use their service with no out-of-pocket costs.

The supervisors approved allowing PHI Air Medical to serve Newton County with medical transport helicopters provided the county can find a second quote.

County Administrator Steve Seale said the quote received by PHI was just under $50,000 for one year’s service, though he was not sure of the exact number as of press time.

“This is pending being able to find another quote,” Seale said. “If all of the quotes came in above $50,000, then we would have to bid it out according to state law.”

Seale said basically the county would be paying the deductible for Newton County’s residents.

“What they would do is that they would file a claim under the patient’s insurance company, and the basically, the county is covering the deductible,” Seale said. “So, no one would have to pay anything out of pocket, God forbid, if they ever had to use the service.”

Seale said they will report back to the board next month if they were able to get a second bid for the medical transport helicopter service.