The City of Newton will keep its mask mandate for a while longer, after the Newton Board of Aldermen voted down 2-3 a resolution that would have reduced the local mandate to a recommendation.

Alderman Bob Bridges made the motion, which was seconded by Alderman Michael Hillie, but board members Temeka Drummond, Eric McCalphia and Dan Moncrief all voted against the motion, causing its defeat. Mayor Antonio Hoye could not vote on the issue since he is only allowed to vote to break a tie.

As a result, the mask mandate will remain in place indefinitely until the board repeals or replaces it.

Hillie, who lost his wife to COVID-19 in early August, said he doesn’t support “harassing people” to make them wear a mask.

“I lost my wife to COVID, and I won’t support it,” Hillie said. “It’s not mandated at the state level, federal level. We’re beating a dead horse.”

Drummond, who works in the Newton Municipal School District, said she has seen COVID-19 and how it has affected families throughout the city.

“All of my nieces just had COVID,” Drummond said. “But for me, the city should say or do something about the mask mandate. I haven’t had COVID, nobody in my family has had COVID, but COVID is real. And we got too lax before, and the numbers went through the roof. Now, the numbers are going back down, and everyone wants to relax.”

Bridges, however, believes the mandate harms the local economy. He thinks the city is “shooting itself in the foot” by keeping the mandate in place.

“The people who are going to wear a mask are going to wear a mask. The people that aren’t going to wear a mask aren’t going to wear a mask. We can’t enforce it. You can’t go around to every business,” Bridges said. “We’re hurting our businesses, and we’re making some (residents) mad. I don’t agree with them, but they’re going somewhere else to shop. I don’t see the purpose of us being the only city (in our area) that has a mask mandate.”

Hoye said he personally supports the mandate, but said the city doesn’t have the resources to enforce it.

“If somebody calls up and complains about it, then we have to have a police officer go over and make somebody do it. We don’t have the staff to do that for everyone who calls every time. We get calls every day at this store or Walmart or wherever. We just can’t arrest everybody. We can’t support that.”

McCalphia said he doesn’t see the harm in keeping the mandate in place.

“Nobody’s boycotting or anything. Nobody’s harassed anybody. What is it actually hurting? If it’s not hurting anything, then why shouldn’t we have it? It’s not trying to force them. I know we say mandate, it’s not about trying to force them to wear a mask, but it’s trying to help them understand that this is going to protect all of us. It’s about all of us working together,” McCalphia said.

City attorney Brian Mayo said the board could replace the citywide mandate with another resolution to encourage everyone to wear a mask. He also said the city could keep its mandate in place for public buildings.

“You could do a resolution and you could recommend the citizens of Newton during this time wear a mask for the safety of themselves, and others, out of courtesy,” Mayo said.

Bridges then made his motion based on that recommendation, which was seconded by Hillie. However, the other three board members didn’t agree.

Hillie said he does wear a mask “because it’s a courtesy to others.” He just doesn’t know how to enforce it when it is such a divisive issue.

“Like I said, before I lost my wife to COVID. I’m not going to force anybody to do something that they aren’t going to do anyway. I’m not going support an officer going out there and harassing people for not wearing a mask,” he said. “You’ve got some that will get upset enough and go outside the city visit stores and other things of that nature that will take away from our tax base and everything. I’m not going to force something on everyone that I think is right.”

But McCalphia said he’s hearing support for the mask mandate.

“Although you have some of them complaining, a lot of other people in the city are saying, ‘Thank you for putting this in place.’ Here’s the thing — this is just my opinion — having it in place, they are abiding by it,” McCalphia said. “If you take it out, then nobody’s abiding by it. At least we are doing something that some people are abiding by it. There are people in this city that are very thankful that we have it in place.”