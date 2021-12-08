Kat Willis third from left, of Union received recognition from Rural Medical & Science Scholars program directors Ann Sansing and Jasmine Harris-Speight and counselors Makenzie Phillips and Torrye Evans. She was among 15 students enrolled in the four-week summer program at Mississippi State University to encourage high school students to pursue health or science careers in rural areas of the state. MSU’s Extension Service directed the program with support from MSU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, State Office of Rural Health/MSDH, Toyota Wellspring Fund at CREATE, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance, MSU Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President, MSU AIM for Change Extension Program, Mississippi NIBRE, and UMC School of Medicine.