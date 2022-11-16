This Week

Charcuterie Board Series Offered by the MSU Extension Office

A Charcuterie Board Class will be offered by the Mississippi State Extension Office on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. The class is $25 per person and is open to youth and adults. Must be registered and paid by November 15. Limited spots are available, so call our office at 601-635-7011 early to reserve your spot.

Turkey Trot/Walkathon at Newton County Elementary School

The Newton County Career and Technical Center Ed Rising presents a Turkey Trot/Walkathon on Friday, Nov. 18, beginning at 8:10 a.m. at Newton County Elementary School to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more information, contact Advisor Chafony Poole at 601-635-4138.

Operation Christmas Child Drop Off Site Announced for Newton County

Samaritan’s Purse has announced that the drop off location in Newton County for Operation Christmas Child will be at Clarke Venable Memorial Baptist Church, located at 362 W. Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327-9803. The dates and times available for drop off are the following:

Wednesday, Nov. 16: 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18: 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20: 2-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21: 8-10 a.m.

The Newton Theatre Company Presents A Christmas Carol: The Musical

The Newton Theatre Company will present A Christmas Carol: The Musical on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Newton. Adult tickets are $15 and Children tickets (ages 12 and under) are $10. These may be purchased at www.ntcroxy.com, Dezignz by Nikki, BankFirst in Newton or The Farmhouse Grind in Decatur. Tickets can also be reserved at the door by calling 601-621-0033. Come kick off your family’s Christmas season with this classic tale!

Project Backpack Community Project

The holidays are a great time to give to those who are in need. The Backpack Project is a community service project donating new or gently used backpacks filled with toiletries and other items to individuals living in community-based residential housing. No food or drinks are allowed. For 2022, we are requesting backpacks ONLY. No purses or bags of any size.

From November 1-December 1, Backpacks can be dropped off at the MSU Extension Office, located at 65 7th Street in Decatur. For more information, call Katrina McCalphia at 601-635-7011 or follow us on Facebook: Newton County Extension Office.

Upcoming

Black Friday Shopping in Sebastopol

Get your Christmas shopping started right here at your hometown retailers on Black Friday, Nov. 29, in Sebastopol!

Small Business Saturday in Sebastopol

Support your local small businesses on November 26 in Sebastopol

Newton Christmas Parade

The Annual Christmas Parade in Newton will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is A Newton Christmas Story. For more information, call 601-683-2201.

Town of Decatur Christmas Parade

The Town of Decatur Christmas Parade, hosted by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting location is at the temporary city hall building, which is located next to the former Pioneer Community Hospital on Hwy. 15 in north Newton.

Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Dec. 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Dec. 6 at 6 p.m

