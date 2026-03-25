This Week

Newton County Heritage Festival

Join us in celebrating our community at the 4th Annual Newton County Heritage Festival at the Newton County Alternative School (273 10th Avenue in Decatur) on Saturday, April 4, from 12-4 p.m. There will be activities for all ages: Inflatable jumpers and an Easter Basket giveaway for the kids, a 5K Run/walk, Cornhole Tournament, and Easter Egg Hunt. There will also be vendors offering everything from food to arts & crafts. Latisha & Friends will be our live entertainment between 2-4 p.m.

Broad Street Bunny Hop

The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce invites you join them for the Broad Street Bunny Hope in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Shop local and earn tickets for a Easter Gift Basket drawing. The Easter Bunny will also be available for pictures at The Farm Table.

Upcoming

Reception Honoring Mrs. Dottie Armstrong

The Newton Art Council invites you to a reception honoring Mrs. Dottie Armstrong, who recently was awarded the 2026 Governor’s Art Award for her Excellence in Art Education. The reception will take place on Saturday, April 11, from 1-2 p.m. at the Historic McElroy-Hoye House, located at 400 East Church Street in Newton.

2026 Loose Caboose Festival

Save the date! The 23rd annual Loose Caboose Festival in Newton is set for Saturday, April 11.

2026 Loose Caboose BankPlus 5K Run

The Bankplus 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11. Registration will be from 7-8 a.m. that morning. Runners can also register online at time2run.net. T-shrts will be provided to the first 30 pre-registered participants. For more information, contact Ashley Massey at 601-683-2201.

2026 Loose Caboose BankFirst Car Show

Registration for the 2026 edition of the BankFirst Car Show begins at 8 a.m. on the morning of April11, in the BankFirst parking lot located at 114 East Church Street in Newton. It’s open to cars, trucks, racing vehicles, and classic cars. There is a $25 entry fee. Best in Show will be awarded, and there will be door prizes given all day.

2026 Loose Caboose MS Delta Shows Carnival

The MS Delta Shows Carnival will open Friday night, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 in Downtown Newton.

2026 Loose Caboose Biewer Sawmills Motorcycle Show

The Biewer Sawmills Motorcycle Show at the Loose Caboose Festival is open to an assortment of entry classes: custom, cruiser, vintage, bagger, and sports. Entry fee is $20. Trophies will be awarded to all classes, plus Best of Show. There will also be door prizes all day long, and a Parade of Bikes. For more info, call 601-683-2201.

Conceal Carry Class hosted by the Newton Police Department

The Newton Police Department will offer a Conceal Carry Class on Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Those interested in registering for the class are asked to email Chief McKenzie Patrick at mckpatrick@cityofnewtonmspolice.com and provide a name and phone number. There are limited spots available.

NCA Booster Club Crawfish-Shrimp Boil Fundraiser

The Newton County Academy Booster Club will hold a Crawfish & Shrimp Boil Fundraiser on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot of Newton County Academy. They will be offering 2 lbs. of shrimp/2 potatoes/1 corn for $25 and 3 lbs. of crawfish/2 potatoes/1 corn for $25. Preorder by contacting Kenny Bergeron at 337-501-8951, Adam Godwin at 601-479-1346, Tracy Rule at 601-917-0116, Yvette Munn at 601-490-0619, or the school at 601-635-2756.

Newton County MSU Alumni Chapter Animal Supplies Drive

The Newton County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association is conducting an Animal Supplies Drive for the Jackie Therrien Rescue (JTR). The chapter is asking for donations of Gift Certificates to Veterinary Offices, Pet Supplies Stores, or Stores that carry Pet Supplies; Pet Food for dogs or cats; and Pet Supplies such as bedding, toys, snacks, and other items. Donation can be dropped off at the Newton Chamber of Commerce, located at 128 South Main Street in Newton, Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information on the Jackie Therrien Rescue, please call 601-683-2201.