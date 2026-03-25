The eleventh week of the 2026 Regular Session has concluded. The Mississippi House of Representatives continued to work on Senate legislation and appropriation measures ahead of key deadlines. The House considered legislation related to healthcare, public safety, economic development, tax policy, and state finances, while continuing negotiations on the state budget.

During the week, the House moved forward with several notable bills, including:

Senate Bill 2824 — Extends deadlines and revises provisions related to ad valorem tax exemptions to support economic development projects.

Senate Bill 3227 — Authorizes the designation of winter storm recovery zones for qualified equity investment tax credits.

House Bill 895 — Revises provisions of the state’s medical cannabis program, including extending certification periods.

House Bill 1404 — Creates penalties for landlords who fail to pay utility services, resulting in disruptions for tenants.

House Bill 1546 — Revises provisions related to human trafficking offenses and expungement eligibility.

House Bill 1577 — Clarifies provisions regarding false reporting of child abuse.

House Bill 1633 — Revises provisions of the Site Development Grant Program to support economic development initiatives.

The House also considered additional measures related to grant oversight and accountability, tax policy adjustments, and consumer protections, while advancing multiple appropriation bills for state agencies and naming conference committees as budget negotiations continue.

Key legislative deadlines were reached during the week. Tuesday, March 17, marked the deadline for original floor action on appropriation and revenue bills originating in the other chamber. Wednesday, March 18, was the deadline for reconsideration and passage of those bills, followed by Thursday, March 19, which served as the deadline to dispose of motions to reconsider. Friday, March 20, was the deadline to concur or not concur on amendments from the other chamber on appropriation and revenue bills, as well as the deadline for introduction of local and private revenue bills. Monday, March 23, marks the deadline to dispose of motions to reconsider concurrence or nonconcurrence on those measures.

The Mississippi State Capitol welcomed a wide range of visitors this week, including Chair of the Irish Senate, Mark Daly, Magnolia Heights School, South Salem Children’s Ministry of Oxford, Florence High Lady Eagles Soccer, Calhoun City Football and Basketball teams, West Tallahatchie School District Jr. Beta Club, Omega Lamplighters, Picayune Mayor’s Youth Council, North Bolivar School District SGA, First Baptist Church Friday Program, Leadership Greater Jackson Youth Cohort, and Anchor Christian Academy