This Week

Conceal Carry Class hosted by the Newton Police Department

The Newton Police Department will offer a Conceal Carry Class on Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Those interested in registering for the class are asked to email Chief McKenzie Patrick at mckpatrick@cityofnewtonmspolice.com and provide a name and phone number. There are limited spots available.

NCA Booster Club Crawfish-Shrimp Boil Fundraiser

The Newton County Academy Booster Club will hold a Crawfish & Shrimp Boil Fundraiser on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot of Newton County Academy. They will be offering 2 lbs. of shrimp/2 potatoes/1 corn for $25 and 3 lbs. of crawfish/2 potatoes/1 corn for $25. Preorder by contacting Kenny Bergeron at 337-501-8951, Adam Godwin at 601-479-1346, Tracy Rule at 601-917-0116, Yvette Munn at 601-490-0619, or the school at 601-635-2756.

Magnolia Moves Activity Challenge

The Magnolia Moves Activity Challenge is scheduled for April 20-May 18 in Mississippi. Join the Newton County Extension Office on Mondays, starting April 2, at 9 a.m. at the ECCC Walking Track and 4 p.m. at the ESCO Walking Track! Let’s get moving, Newton County! Just download the Movespring App to participate! Please contact us at newton@ext.msstate.edu for more information.

Chair Yoga Classes at the Newton County Extension Office

The Newton County Extension Office will offer Chair Yogo classes from April 21-June 23. Classes begin on April 21 at 9 a.m. at the Extension Office. In person registration is required by April 17. Space is limited. Contact us at newton@ext.msstate.edu for more information. Join us an become a healthier you!

Newton County MSU Alumni Chapter Animal Supplies Drive

The Newton County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association is conducting an Animal Supplies Drive for the Jackie Therrien Rescue (JTR). The chapter is asking for donations of Gift Certificates to Veterinary Offices, Pet Supplies Stores, or Stores that carry Pet Supplies; Pet Food for dogs or cats; and Pet Supplies such as bedding, toys, snacks, and other items. Donation can be dropped off at the Newton Chamber of Commerce, located at 128 South Main Street in Newton, Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information on the Jackie Therrien Rescue, please call 601-683-2201.