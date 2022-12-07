This Week

Christmas at the Historic McElroy-Hoye House with a Special Silent and Live Auction

You are invited to Christmas at the Historic McElroy-Hoye House on Saturday, Dec. 10. It begins at 5 p.m. with a Silent Auction. The Live Auction will be led by Mike Harris of Newton. Light refreshments will be served. All proceeds go to the Historic McElroy-Hoye House.

2022 Live Nativity at Newton United Methodist Church

Newton United Methodist Church invites you to the 30th Anniversary of their Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Newton County Middle and High School Choirs Concert

The Newton County Middle and High School Choirs will be in concert on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. in the NCHS Gymnasium. The public is invited.

Upcoming

Auditions for Youth Production of 67 Cinderellas at the Roxy Theatre

The Newton Theatre Company is excited to announce auditions for our youth production of 67 Cinderellas! This comedy will need a large cast and includes roles for both males and females in grades 1 – 12. Auditions will be held at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Newton, MS on December 17th at 10:00 a.m., December 18th at 2:00 p.m., and December 19th at 6:30 p.m. Rehearsals will begin January 3, 2023 and will continue each Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:45 a.m. -12 p.m. Performances will be March 3, 4, & 5. For additional information, please reach out to our youth director, Jonathan Thorne, via text at 601-616-6369.

