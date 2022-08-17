Upcoming

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Grace Family Medical Clinic

The Newton Chamber of Commerce invites you to a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Grace Family Medical Clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. Grace Family Medical Clinic is located at 9431 Eastside Drive Ext in Newton.

Newton County Soil and Water

Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting a wildlife expo on October 27, 2022, at the American Legion Hut, Hwy 15 South, Decatur, MS, 39327. The program, wild hog managements and trapping, is free to attend. Meal at 6 p.m. Program at 7 p.m. BBQ pork, baked beans, potato salad, roll, dessert, and drinks will be served for $10 along with a silent auction, gun raffle, and door prizes. All proceeds support our educational conservation projects, youth camp, field days, poster contest, and community outreach.