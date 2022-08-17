﻿Union Public School Breakfast Menu 8/18

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 8/18-Mini Waffles

Friday 8/19-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 8/22-Pancake on a Stick

Tuesday 8/23-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 8/24 - French Toast Sticks

Union Public School Lunch Menu 8/18

Thursday 8/18-BBQ Rib Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Salad, Baked Beans, French Fries, Assorted Fruit, Pudding

Friday 8/19-Chicken Quesadillas, Chicken Fajita Salad, Tater Tots, Broccoli Salad, Assorted Fruit, Jell-O

Monday 8/22-Hamburger Steak/Gravy, Taco Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 8/23-Chili Dog, Chicken Tender Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Jell-O

Wednesday 8/24-Beef Nachos Grande, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Broccoli Casserole, Tex Mex Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 8/18

Thurs. 8/18-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 8/19-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/22-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/23-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/24-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 8/18

Thurs. 8/18-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 8/19-Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/22-Corn Dog Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/23-Stromboli Supreme, Black-eyed Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/24-Hot Dog, Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast 8/18

Thurs. 8/18-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 8/19-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/22-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/23-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/24-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 8/18

Thurs. 8/18-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 8/19-Mexican Pizza, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/22-Corn Dog Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/23-Stromboli Supreme, Black-eyed Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/24-Barbeque Pork Sandwich, Seasoned Lima Beans, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 8/18

Thur. 8/18-Mini Pancakes, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 8/12-Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 8/22- Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 8/23-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 8/24-Breakfast Sandwich, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 8/18

Thur. 8/18-Loaded Baked Potato, Deli Sub, Chili Con Carne, Kidney Beans, Glazed Carrots, Fresh Grapes, Saltine Crackers, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 8/19-BBQ Variety of Pizza, Corndogs, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 8/22-BBQ Pulled Pork on Bun, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Baked Beans, French Fries, Sugar Cookie, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 8/23-Baked Chicken, Chef Salad, Turnip Greens, Black Eyed Peas, Candied Yams, Chilled Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Milk

Wed. 8/24-Manager’s Choice