Community Calendar for December 11

This Week

Wreaths Across America

The Mississippi Department of Veterans Affairs invites the public to attend Wreaths Across America at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. The keynote speaker is Brig. Gen. Robert (Doug) Ferguson. The service is sponsored by the Friends of Mississippi Veterans and Civil Air Patrol. Wreaths Across America serves fallen veterans through recognizing their sacrifice by placing Wreaths at each headstone. Mississippi Veterans Affairs partners with Wreaths Across America in honoring veterans through hosting the event.

Upcoming

Hope Missions of Newton Toy Giveaway

Hope Missions of Newton will host a toy giveaway on Saturday, December 21 from 8-10 a.m. in the chapel/event room. You must have a ticket to enter. Come by before December 21 to get a ticket.

Lawrence Community Club Sharing Library

The Lawrence Community Club has established a Sharing Library located beside the Lawrence School sign on the left side of the driveway to the club. Members invite the whole community to “take a book” to read. If you would like to donate books to the library, books should be in good condition and most any subject is accepted. Please, no offensive books. There are children’s, young adult, fiction and nonfiction books available.

City of Newton to close for Christmas

The City of Newton will close for the Christmas holidays on December 25-26 and will close early at noon Tuesday, December 24. City Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, December 27.

Town of Decatur to close for Christmas, New Year’s

The Town of Decatur will close for the Christmas Holidays December 25-26 and close at noon Tuesday, December 24 for the Christmas Holiday. Town Hall will reopen 8 a.m. Friday, December 27.

The Town of Decatur will be closed January 1 for New Year’s. Town Hall will reopen January 2.

Newton trash collection changes for holiday

The City of Newton garbage collection will change for the Christmas holidays. On December 24, normal Tuesday collection will continue, but Wednesday collection on December 25 will be rescheduled for Thursday, December 26.

VFW Post 79 Saturday Night Dance

The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Book Sale Sponsored By The Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries

A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries, will take place at the Union Public Library Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union Public Library Children’s Story Time

The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.