National Park Week is a week in April annually proclaimed for the celebration and recognition of our national parks. This year, National Park Week will be April 18 through 26. The celebrations highlight national parks as places to “reflect, connect, and explore” with special events and activities including Entrance Fee-Free Day on April 18 and additional themes each day of the week. You can visit nps.gov/ for the daily themes. Our national parks are living examples of the best this Nation has to offer–our magnificent natural landscapes and our varied yet inter-related heritage. Parks can provide outdoor opportunities, recreational experiences, and places of quiet retreat.

America’s national parks have something for everyone. Take a break and experience something new, enjoy some fresh air, get some exercise, and see where history happened. And, since admission is free to all on Saturday, April 18, National Park Week is a great time to get up, get out, and explore a park.

There are six national parks in Mississippi.

Brices Cross Roads National Battlefield Site is where Major General Nathan Bedford Forrest obtained a significant Confederate victory in 1864. However, its long-term effect on the war proved costly. This site is a perfect example of winning the battle but losing the war.

Tupelo National Battlefield is where the battle of Tupelo was fought by more than 20,000 troops. Major General William Sherman successfully kept Major General Nathan Bedford Forrest away from the Federal supply line in Tennessee in June of 1864.

The Vicksburg National Military Park/Cemetery commemorates the campaign, siege, and defense of Vicksburg. Its surrender on July 4, 1863, gave the North control of the Mississippi River. The Vicksburg battlefield includes 1,330 monuments and markers, a 16-mile tour road, a restored Union gunboat, and a National Cemetery.

The Natchez National Historical Park is located in Natchez. From the magnificent antebellum estate of John McMurran to the downtown home of African American barber and diarist William Johnson, to the French Fort Rosalie, this diverse Mississippi River town has lent itself to opportunity for hundreds of years.

The Gulf Islands National Seashore, which is open year-round, is located in Mississippi and Florida. You will find that bayous, historic forts, island beaches, recreational opportunities, and sparkling waters abound here. Gentle breezes, hurricanes, and tides continually reestablish this charismatic scenery.

The Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail is one of my favorite national parks. It stretches from Nashville to Natchez and encompasses numerous points of interest along the way, from bountiful wildlife to Indian mounds, and to other historical sites.

Remember, our national parks belong to everyone and visiting them can be a marvelous experience.

James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a nonprofit conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.