Turkeys belong to the genus Meleagris and, surprisingly, only two species exist in the world today. Despite their cultural significance and widespread recognition, these large ground-dwelling birds have a relatively limited taxonomic diversity compared to many other bird families.

The wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) is native to North America and represents the species from which all domestic turkeys descend. This impressive bird once ranged across much of the United States, Mexico, and into parts of Canada, though overhunting and habitat loss severely reduced populations by the early twentieth century. Successful conservation efforts have since restored wild turkey numbers across their historic range and even introduced them to new areas.

Wild turkeys display remarkable adaptability, thriving in diverse habitats from hardwood forests to grasslands and agricultural areas. Males, called toms or gobblers, can weigh up to 25 pounds and sport the distinctive fan-shaped tail, iridescent plumage, and fleshy wattle that most people associate with turkeys. Females, or hens, are smaller and less ornate. Subdued brown coloring provides camouflage while nesting.

Within the wild turkey species, ornithologists recognize five distinct subspecies, each adapted to specific geographic regions. The eastern wild turkey inhabits forests from the Atlantic coast to the Great Plains. The Osceola wild turkey occupies the Florida peninsula exclusively. The Rio Grande wild turkey thrives in the south-central plains and scrublands. Merriam's wild turkey prefers the mountainous ponderosa pine regions of the West. Gould's wild turkey inhabits northwestern Mexico and small portions of the southwestern United States.

The second turkey species, the ocellated turkey (Meleagris ocellata), inhabits the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, northern Guatemala, and Belize. Smaller than its northern cousin, this stunning bird displays brilliant blue and bronze plumage with distinctive eyespots on its tail feathers, resembling peacock plumage. The ocellated turkey lacks the beard that male wild turkeys sport, and its vocalizations differ significantly, producing higher-pitched sounds rather than the characteristic gobble.

Unfortunately, the ocellated turkey faces near-threatened status due to habitat destruction and hunting pressure. Its limited range and specific habitat requirements make it particularly vulnerable to environmental changes. Conservation efforts focus on protecting remaining forest habitats and managing sustainable hunting practices.

Both turkey species demonstrate remarkable intelligence, complex social behaviors, and impressive physical abilities. They can run at speeds exceeding 20 miles per hour and, contrary to popular belief about domestic turkeys, wild turkeys are strong fliers capable of reaching speeds near 60 miles per hour in short bursts.

Understanding turkey diversity reminds us that even familiar animals harbor biological complexity.

James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a nonprofit conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.